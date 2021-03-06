D.B. Road remains out of bounds for traffic even after inauguration

Coimbatore Corporation has barricaded a portion of the D.B. Road in Coimbatore to finish pending works.

Coimbatore

06 March 2021 01:15 IST

Shopkeepers rue loss of business; road closed to finish pending works, say sources

The Coimbatore Corporation has closed the D.B. Road in R.S. Puram, right after it was thrown open to traffic a week ago. It has placed barricades to keep off people on certain stretches of the Road, which it took up for development as a model road at ₹ 27 crore under the Smart Cities Mission.

The closure of the road had meant that city buses continued to skip the road, and shopkeepers continued to suffer loss of business.

The shopkeepers thought that Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani inaugurating the road on February 24 had brought an end to their misery. It was not to be, rued S. Loganathan, a shopkeeper.

Advertising

Advertising

“After having suffered loss for over a year, first on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and second because of the Corporation taking up the model road project, I thought that the business will return to normality. The bad days only continue, thanks to the Corporation closing stretches of the road.”

The closure would mean that customers would keep off the road and also the shops. This translated into loss of business and revenue, he added.

The shopkeepers said the residents of the area were equally affected and a few days ago, they took it up with the Corporation.

Sources said the Corporation had closed stretches of the road to complete pending work and stick bills on display boards.

Plus, the civic body also wanted to close the road margins with concrete to give finishing touches. The Corporation would require another 15 days to complete the work.

The area residents and shopkeepers asked if the Corporation had not completed the work why did it show urgency in reopening the road.