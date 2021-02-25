D.B. Road in Coimbatore city thrown open for traffic after completion of model road project

Coimbatore

25 February 2021 00:26 IST

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Wednesday threw open D.B. Road to the public. The Corporation was executing the model road project at ₹ 27 crore under the Smart Cities Mission with funds from the Central Government.

The Minister switched on the newly installed lights on ornamental light posts to mark the inauguration. The Corporation had closed down the road for almost two years to widen pedestrian pathways, take underneath utility lines to prevent digging of the road and give a face lift.

The Corporation was also in the process of installing sign boards giving locations of shops and display boards giving details of freedom fighters and prominent city residents who had contributed for nation building or had excelled in their chosen fields.

At the D.B. Road-T.V. Samy Road junction the Corporation had installed an ornamental clock tower and set up a selfie spot as well.