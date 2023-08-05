Daylight burglary in Erode, man decamps with 150 sovereigns of gold jewellery

August 05, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - ERODE

In a daylight burglary incident in the city, an unidentified man entered the house of an auditor and decamped with 150 sovereigns of gold jewellery here on Saturday.

The incident took place at noon when both Duraisamy (74), and his wife Subbulakshmi (68) were away from their house at Ganapathi Nagar on Nasiyanur Road. While Duraisamy left for the office in the morning, Subbulakshmi left home at 11.30 a.m. and both returned home at 2.20 p.m. They found the back door of the house broken and the jewellery kept in the almirah missing.

CCTV footage in the house showed a man, wearing a cap, entering the rear side of the house at 12.01 p.m. and leaving the house at 12.14 p.m. with a bag in his hand. The Erode North Police inspected the house and fingerprints experts, and a sniffer dog were pressed into service.