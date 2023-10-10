HamberMenu
Daycare, tuition centres opened for children of Salem Central Prison staff

October 10, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
The daycare centre opened at the Salem Central Prison premises.

The daycare centre opened at the Salem Central Prison premises. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A daycare centre for children aged one to three and a tuition centre for Class IX to Plus Two students were opened for children of Salem Central Prison staff.

There are 350 staff for the Salem Central Prison and the women’s prison. As both husband and wife may be employed, they are unable to take care of the children. So, the Salem Central Prison administration decided to open a daycare centre and a tuition centre. For this, they renovated two buildings near the Salem Central Prison premises at a cost of ₹3 lakh. These centres started functioning from Sunday.

Salem Prison Superintendent (in-charge) G. Vinoth said that based on the instructions from the Director General of Police (Prisons), the centres were opened. The tuition centre will function between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during weekdays. On weekends and government holidays, it will function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We received 30 applications for tuition teacher and recruited a family member (female) of a prison staff. She will receive ₹12,000 as monthly salary. We also made arrangements to bring subject experts from private schools to take tuition for the children. At present, 36 children are coming for tuition,” Mr. Vinoth added.

Stating that the daycare centre also received good response, Mr. Vinoth said that they have issued identity cards with photos of parents for the children. The parents can only drop and pick up the children. The daycare centre will function between 8 a.m.. to 6 p.m. “We recruited a female staff member to take care of the children, along with a female prison warder. The female staff will receive a salary of ₹10,000 per month. We installed LED television that telecast rhymes and Tamil words. For the protection of children, we covered the centres with a fence. Prison staff will be on duty at the entrance. At present, 31 children are coming to the centre,” he said.

