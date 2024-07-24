Dayanidhi Maran questions denial of funding for Coimbatore Metro Rail project in Parliament

Referring to the Road Show Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in Coimbatore (to seek votes prior to Parliamentary election), Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran on Wednesday raised a question in Parliament on why funding had been denied for the Coimbatore Metro Rail project.

“The Prime Minister tried to appease the people of Coimbatore with his road show.” (But) There has been no response to the requests made by Tamil Nadu for funding for the Coimbatore Metro Rail project, the Madurai Metro Rail project, and the Tambaram-Chengalpattu Elevated Expressway project, the MP complained

Citing the sufferings of people due to rise in food and fuel prices caused by inflation over the last decade, Mr. Maran further questioned why the Central Government had not transferred the benefit of procuring fuel from Russia at half the global rate to the people.

The Central Government must bring out White Paper on the Windfall Tax and the money made by refineries owned by Ambanis and Adanis that are exporting fuel to Europe at market price during the Russia-Ukraine War, Mr. Maran demanded.