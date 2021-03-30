Dayanidhi Maran hits out at Chief Minister, Deputy CM

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran took aim at both Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam at a public meeting in Coonoor on Tuesday, accusing both of betrayal.

Mr. Maran said that while Mr. Palaniswami had betrayed Sasikala who had helped him to come to power, Mr. Panneerselvam initially alleged suspicion in the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, but failed to appear before the Arumugasamy Commission that was set up to probe the matter. “You would have seen on mobile messaging applications pictures of Edappadi Palaniswami falling at the feet of Sasikala. As soon as he came to power, she was the first one he betrayed, and then the people of Tamil Nadu by bowing to Narendra Modi,” said Mr. Maran.

Mr. Maran also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pointing out that while fuel prices fell across the world, it did not happen in India owing to the high taxes. Campaigning for the DMK’s Coonoor candidate K. Ramachandran, Mr. Maran spoke of the issues faced by tea estate workers, especially when they turned old and were unable to work. He said DMK president M.K. Stalin had promised to build concrete houses for lakhs of people across the State.