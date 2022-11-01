Day-long annadhanam flagged off in Pollachi temple

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu flagged off the first phase of the all-day prasadam-offering programme under the Department to devotees in Masaniamman Temple in Pollachi on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative was launched in 10 temples across the State including the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai, Devi Karumariamman temple in Thiruverkadu, Kapaleeswarar temple in Chennai, Angalamman Temple in Kanchipuram and Narasimhaswamy Temple in Namakkal.

The menu includes laddu, sakkarai pongal, venn pongal, sundal, coconut rice, lemon rice and curd rice .