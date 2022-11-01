Day-long annadhanam flagged off in Pollachi temple

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 01, 2022 20:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu flagged off the first phase of the all-day  prasadam-offering programme under the Department to devotees in Masaniamman Temple in Pollachi on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative was launched in 10 temples across the State including the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai, Devi Karumariamman temple in Thiruverkadu, Kapaleeswarar temple in Chennai, Angalamman Temple in Kanchipuram and Narasimhaswamy Temple in Namakkal.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The menu includes  laddu, sakkarai pongal, venn pongal, sundal, coconut rice, lemon rice and curd rice .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app