Coimbatore

Day-long annadhanam flagged off in Pollachi temple

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu flagged off the first phase of the all-day  prasadam-offering programme under the Department to devotees in Masaniamman Temple in Pollachi on Tuesday.

The initiative was launched in 10 temples across the State including the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai, Devi Karumariamman temple in Thiruverkadu, Kapaleeswarar temple in Chennai, Angalamman Temple in Kanchipuram and Narasimhaswamy Temple in Namakkal.

The menu includes  laddu, sakkarai pongal, venn pongal, sundal, coconut rice, lemon rice and curd rice .


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2022 8:48:21 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/day-long-annadhanam-flagged-off-in-pollachi-temple/article66082497.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY