Day after Deepavali, plastic waste piles up on Bazaar Street in Salem

Huge quantities of plastic waste have piled up outside shops, particularly textile shops, in Bazaar Street after the festival season here on Tuesday.

Waste materials, mostly covers used in packing garments and cloth materials, were dumped on the road causing inconvenience to pedestrians and road users. Since most of the textile shops functioned on the day of Deepawali on Monday, shopkeepers dumped the waste on the road as bins were not available. “Shop workers dumped it on the road on Monday evening”, said a conservancy worker who added that they are in the process of clearing the garbage.

Also, waste accumulated on the pathways caused inconvenience to pedestrian movement in the market areas. At a few places, materials used for packing essential commodities were also dumped on the road after use. Scattered waste on the road affected road users as workers said that all the garbage will be cleared by Wednesday.

.