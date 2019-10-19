Daughter of Karur murder case accused arrested

The daughter of Kannathal, one of the accused in the murder of a couple from Karur at Vellakoil, Tiruppur district, was arrested on Friday. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to four.

Vellakoil police said that Poongodi, 31, was arrested for her involvement in the murder of Selvaraj and his wife Vasanthamani. She will be remanded in Coimbatore Central Prison by Friday night.

On Monday, Kannathal, 54, and her son-in-law Nagendran were arrested by the Vellakoil police. Later, Elango, a friend of Nagendran, was arrested on Wednesday. The arrest of Poongodi, wife of Nagendran, came two days after the previous arrest in the case. According to the police, the couple was murdered on October 10 in connection with a family property dispute.

Nagendran’s mother murdered?

Police sources privy to the case told The Hindu on Friday that Kannathal has allegedly admitted to murdering the mother of Nagendran five months ago.

Rajamani, 60, who is the mother-in-law of Poongodi, was reported to be missing. “During investigation, we discovered that Rajamani had been missing since May,” sources said, adding that Kannathal eventually admitted to murdering Rajamani.

Sources added that Poongodi allegedly assisted her mother in the murder of her mother-in-law and buried the body near Kannathal’s residence at Vellakoil.

When contacted, Vellakoil police said that investigations are still on regarding the whereabouts of Rajamani. However, police added that they would dig the spot where the body of Rajamani is said to have been buried and would file a fresh case against Kannathal and Poongodi based on further investigations.