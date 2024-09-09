ADVERTISEMENT

Date changed for Uyarvukku Padi career-guidance programme in Erode

Published - September 09, 2024 06:50 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Uyarvukku Padi career guidance programme for Class XII students, originally scheduled for September 9, has been rescheduled to September 11 at the zonal level.

A release from District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said the programme will be held in two phases, one in Erode Revenue Division on September 11 at Erode Collectorate and 19 and the other in Gobichettipalayam Revenue Division on September 12 and 23. A loan mela would also be held on September 11. Class XII students and students who have discontinued studying after Class XII were asked to participate in the programme, the release added.

