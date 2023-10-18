ADVERTISEMENT

Data on non-resident Tamils settled abroad to be compiled shortly, says Minister

October 18, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Gingee K.S. Masthan, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Residents Tamil Welfare, welcoming returnees from Israel at the Coimbatore International Airport on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State government was looking forward to compiling data on all non-resident Tamils from the State who have settled abroad, said Gingee K.S. Masthan, Minister of Minority Welfare and Non-Residents Tamil Welfare, here on Wednesday.

So far, 132 Israel returnees belonging to Tamil Nadu had landed in Chennai and Coimbatore. However, the Ministry had no exact count of the number of settlers abroad. It was for this reason that Non-Residents Tamil Welfare Board was created, the Minister said.

Those who intended to return to India had been facilitated by the helplines of the State government. The Indian Embassy in Israel brought them to New Delhi and the State government arranged for their free transport to their homes, the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US