Data on non-resident Tamils settled abroad to be compiled shortly, says Minister

October 18, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State government was looking forward to compiling data on all non-resident Tamils from the State who have settled abroad, said Gingee K.S. Masthan, Minister of Minority Welfare and Non-Residents Tamil Welfare, here on Wednesday.

So far, 132 Israel returnees belonging to Tamil Nadu had landed in Chennai and Coimbatore. However, the Ministry had no exact count of the number of settlers abroad. It was for this reason that Non-Residents Tamil Welfare Board was created, the Minister said.

Those who intended to return to India had been facilitated by the helplines of the State government. The Indian Embassy in Israel brought them to New Delhi and the State government arranged for their free transport to their homes, the Minister said.