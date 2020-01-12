‘Data new oil, AI new electricity’

Data is the new oil and artificial intelligence (AI) is the new electricity, said Anish Ephrem, Technical Architect of ToolAhead, here on Friday.

He was speaking at the fourth Future India guest lecture organised by The Hindu in association with AI firm ToolAhead at Adithya Institute of Technology. “God created man and man created artificial intelligence,” Mr. Ephrem said in his lecture to students on aspects of AI and data science.

The session explained the applications of data sciences and AI in fields such as robotics, face recognition and data analytics. Mr. Ephrem also spoke on essential software and tools that students must be familiar with before starting a career in fields relevant to AI and data science. Following the lecture, an interactive session allowed students and teachers to clarify their doubts pertaining to AI and data science.

Chithra Manohar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adithya Institute of Technology, presided over the session. The Future India guest lecture series aims to expose students from the colleges from Coimbatore to the latest developments in AI and data science and attempts to cultivate an interest among the students in these domains.