Dashboard to monitor water supply getting ready at Coimbatore Corporation

Coimbatore

11 August 2020 22:47 IST

Coimbatore Corporation is readying a dashboard to monitor water distribution in the city.

As a first step the Corporation had fixed sensors and data relying equipment as a part of its Pilloor drinking water distribution system that is relaying information to the offices of a few senior officers at the main office in Town Hall.

The Corporation has installed the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system at the raw water pump house near the Pilloor Reservoir, pre sedimentation tank at Velliangadu, water treatment plant, clear water pumping house and at the master storage reservoir at Ramakrishnapuram.

Advertising

Advertising

At the raw water pump house near the Reservoir, the Corporation will get to know how much water is drawn on an hourly basis and pump wise at that, the inflow and outflow at the pre sedimentation tank and similarly at the water treatment plant it will get know the water pumped hour-wise and pump-wise.

And from there, the Corporation will also get to know the water flowing into the master storage reservoir as it has installed a flow meter on the main water line, say sources, adding that the senior officers will also get to see the current water flow rate, previous day’s flow and the day’s cumulative flow.

The sources say that aside from monitoring the chlorination level in water the senior officers will also be alerted to any problems in that part of the system that has SCADA.

As for monitoring the distribution system, the sources say it will be ready once Suez India Pvt. Ltd. completes the 24x7 drinking water distribution improvement project as it includes installation of such equipment to monitor water distribution across the 60 wards that form part of the old city.

And as and when that comes to fruition, the Corporation will equip water supply engineers with such a system that they will get to see street-wise, ward-wise and service reservoir-wise data to take timely action, the sources add.