Dams in the Nilgiris to the brim as rain continues

August 07, 2022 16:19 IST

Water levels were almost at full capacity in Mukurthi, Sandynallah, Glenmorgan, Moyar, Upper Bhavani, Parsons Valley, Porthimund, Avalanche, Kundah, Geddai and Pilloor, said officials

As heavy rain continued in the Nilgiris, water storage levels at all dams are almost at full capacity, officials from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) confirmed.

As of Saturday morning, officials stated that water levels were almost at full capacity in Mukurthi, Sandynallah, Glenmorgan, Moyar, Upper Bhavani, Parsons Valley, Porthimund, Avalanche, Kundah, Geddai and Pilloor. Meanwhile, storage levels at Pykara were at 90 feet, against the total height of the dam which is 100 feet, officials said. Water levels at Emerald stood at 162 feet against the total height of the dam which is 184 feet.

Between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, an average of 28.54 mm of rainfall was recorded across the Nilgiris, with Devala, Gudalur, Pandalur and Cherangode receiving the highest amount. According to the district administration, both Pandalur and Cherangode recorded almost 100 mm rain since Saturday evening.

Sibila Mary, Joint Director of Horticulture (in-charge), Nilgiris district, said that crop damage had been assessed in Gudalur due to rain from around two weeks ago. Around 2.2 hectares of cultivated land, primarily banana plantations, were lost due to heavy rainfall in the region. Though there had not been as much crop damage from the recent spell of rain from last week onwards, assessment would begin once the rain ceased, she added.

Boating at the Ooty lake and boat house was temporarily stopped. Officials from the Department of Horticulture also stated that there had been a noticeable decrease in the number of tourists visiting the district’s parks and gardens owing to the rain.