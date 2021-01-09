Damaged stretch of road in Coimbatore city to be restored by Saturday morning

Coimbatore

09 January 2021 00:13 IST

The Perks School Arch Road caved in at a few places following the rain

Coimbatore Corporation will complete by Saturday morning the work to restore the damaged Perks School Arch Road.

The road, on which the Corporation was laying an underground sewer line, was damaged in Wednesday’s rain. It caved in at a few places, leaving some vehicles stuck.

Sources said heavy rain on Wednesday night inundated a vacant site adjacent to a four-metre deep trench the Corporation had dug on the road to lay a sewer line.

Rain water from the vacant site flowed into the trench and damaged the road. Though the civic body began the restoration work on Thursday morning to allow vehicle movement, a loose packing of the earth led to the surface caving in.

The Corporation continued the work on Friday and by Saturday the road should be ready for traffic, the sources said.

A Corporation release said Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian inspected the site and ordered immediate restoration of the road.