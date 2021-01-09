Damaged stretch of road in Coimbatore city to be restored by Saturday morning

Coimbatore Corporation will complete by Saturday morning the work to restore the damaged Perks School Arch Road.
The road, on which the Corporation was laying an underground sewer line, was damaged in Wednesday’s rain. It caved in at a few places, leaving some vehicles stuck.
Sources said heavy rain on Wednesday night inundated a vacant site adjacent to a four-metre deep trench the Corporation had dug on the road to lay a sewer line.
Rain water from the vacant site flowed into the trench and damaged the road. Though the civic body began the restoration work on Thursday morning to allow vehicle movement, a loose packing of the earth led to the surface caving in.
The Corporation continued the work on Friday and by Saturday the road should be ready for traffic, the sources said.
A Corporation release said Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian inspected the site and ordered immediate restoration of the road.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath