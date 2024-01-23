Damaged service road near GN Mills in Coimbatore poses risk to motorists

January 23, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The service road of the flyover at GN Mills in Coimbatore city is seeing damages less than six months since its inauguration, posing risk to motorists.

M. Devendran, secretary of the Coimbatore district Road Protection Committee, said the service road was damaged in two places and the damage was only getting worse. “We suspect that water from the flyover is let out near the pillars and it is damaging the road. But, it is a threat as the pillars may get damaged in the long run. Since the damages are close to the pillars of the flyover, the Highways Department should repair it immediately,” he said.

The Committee shared the details with the State Highways Department. But, there was no remedial action, he claimed.

An official in the Department said they had not received any information. The GN Mills flyover was constructed at ₹30 crore for 1.76 km and was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin last September.