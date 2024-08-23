GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Damaged service road disrupts vehicle movement in Bargur Hills

Published - August 23, 2024 08:00 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The damaged service road at Eratti that disrupted the movement of vehicles in Bargur hills in Erode district on Friday.

The damaged service road at Eratti that disrupted the movement of vehicles in Bargur hills in Erode district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The recent rain in Erode district has caused extensive damage to the service road at Eratti affecting vehicle movement between Thamaraikarai and Madam in Bargur Hills. In the absence of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus service, students in these hamlets face difficulty in reaching schools.

Re-laying of the damaged road from Thamaraikarai to Madam has been taken up for which two high-level bridges across streams at Eratti and Devarmalai are under construction for over three years now. Since bridge work is in progress, service roads are laid near the construction site enabling vehicle users to cross the stretch. Incessant rain in the last two months and heavy rain in August had damaged the service road at Eratti making it non-motorable. The TNSTC has also suspended its bus service causing hardship to the people of over 10 hamlets.

Students of these hamlets rely on pickup vans to reach the Government higher secondary school at Devarmalai. A resident of Devarmalai said that movement of two-wheelers on the two service roads was very risky and wanted the damaged portion to be re-laid. “The area receives rain frequently and damage to the road needs repair works immediately,” the resident added. The residents said that only if the road condition becomes better, bus services would resume.

