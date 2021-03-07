Damaged roads trouble residents

COIMBATORE

07 March 2021 23:39 IST

Every few metres or seconds road users are forced to pump breaks to negotiate damaged stretches on roads or avoid falling or damaging bumpers in Cheran Managar or areas south thereof.

For, the Coimbatore Corporation that had dug the roads to lay water supply pipelines was yet to restore the damaged road or rebuild the roads, complained residents while adding that they were undergoing the ordeal for over a new year now.

In Cheran Managar, the Corporation dug all areas except the main road – the bus route – over a year ago and the bus routes a few months ago. When it started the work, the digging was along the road for laying the main supply line.

Thereafter the Corporation cut across the road to provide house service connections. As a result, the Corporation had reduced the motorable road width by not only half but also made it worse by cutting across that width, said N.R. Ravishankar, a resident and president Consumer Awareness and Protection Association.

He said the association had written to the corporation in this regard in October 2019 but there was no solution in sight.

South of Cheran Managar, in around six localities that are north and south of the Kumudham Nagar Main Road, the plight of motorists is no different. The worst place to drive around were the roads in the area during monsoon, said resident S. Padmanabhan.

The damaged roads posed a threat to the safety of motorists, particularly during night and led to accidents between two-wheelers and four-wheelers as the riders while suddenly swerving vehicles right or left to avoid riding over the damaged stretches hit cars.

Mr. Padmanabhan also said that the contractor who had laid the pipelines should have at least restored the road surface by flattening them for easy ride.

Sources in the corporation said while it was true that the roads were damaged for over a year, the civic body had taken steps to repair them. It had a couple of weeks ago began work to restore the roads.

In the next couple of weeks, the corporation would rebuild all the damaged roads in the area and also in other areas in Ward 32, they added.