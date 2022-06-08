Damaged roads trouble residents at Vadavalli in Coimbatore

A pit dug up at Gurusamy Nagar near Vadavalli in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Residents have expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of Marudhamalai road that connects Thondamuthur road in Vadavalli.

A lane that connects the two main roads, through Gurusamy Nagar in ward 38, has been dug up by the corporation for laying water pipelines.

S. Viswanathan, secretary of Gurusamy Nagar Welfare Association, said “for the past 10 days the road was dug up periodically in a stretch and there is no work progress to close the pits. The excavators damaged the existing underground water pipelines that connect to more than 20 houses.”

He said that residents are suffering without water supply and the issue has been up with officials concerned.

“The work for laying water pipeline is under way throughout the ward and this issue will be resolved in due course,” said S. Sharmila, Councillor of ward 38.