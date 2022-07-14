Damaged roads trouble Coimbatore residents

The Corporation to take up pothole repairs and patch works

The Corporation to take up pothole repairs and patch works

Commuters and residents here have expressed concern over the deteriorated road conditions that were aggravated by the recent rain across the city.

Puttuvikki road that leads to Kovaipudur is filled with mud. “There are no roads here, only mud tracks. The soil that was earlier dumped to fill the potholes became a nightmare,” said a commuter who travels frequently through the road.

The two-km stretch of Puttuvikki road that connects Sundakkamuthur by-pass with Palakkad main road is widely used by many commuters, especially during the peak hours because of the construction of a flyover near Ukkadam from Big Bazaar Street to Athupalam.

“Because of the potholes and muddy tracks, people who pass through the road by two-wheelers often fall down as the entire stretch remains slippery because of rain,” said a shopkeeper.

He added that the situation created huge traffic congestion on the road during peak hours. The roads in Podanur, Selvapuram and Vellalore were also damaged because of rain, the commuters said.

Due to heavy rain in Siruvani hills and its catchment areas, water flow has increased in River Noyyal. The water flows over the 30-year-old causeway on Singanallur - Vellalore road.

On Thursday, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Commissioner M. Prathap inspected the causeway. Mr. Prathap told The Hindu traffic was stopped immediately. Four-wheelers and other heavy vehicles were diverted via the other route. The Corporation planned to install a temporary structure for pedestrians and two-wheelers to cross the river, he added.

The Commissioner also said once the water flow reduced, steps would be taken to build a bridge across the river. The civic body planned to identify and repair potholes on a war footing. Steps would be taken to make patch works on the damaged road.

“Once the ongoing Underground Drainage works in several areas, especially in south zone, are completed, then road issues will be solved,” Mr. Prathap said.