Damaged roads at 648 places in Salem Corporation to be re-laid at ₹36.55 crore

Salem Corporation has decided to re-lay 648 roads (92.43 km) damaged during the implementation of underground drainage (UGD) works and other scheme works in the city before the onset of the north east monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

These roads would be re-laid at ₹36.55 crore, including ₹31.70 crore from the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF) for 2024–25. The aim was to complete the works by the end of next month, said officials of the Corporation.

The UGD works are going on in Salem city for more than 10 years. Roads were also dug up for laying drinking water pipelines. As works were carried out in phases, the roads are damaged in several places and during rainy days, it becomes difficult for the public to use the roads. In many places, damaged roads lead to accidents. In some places, roads are damaged due to heavy rain in the past few weeks. Though the civic body tried to lay roads, it could not do so as the works continued under some of the schemes.

Following demands from the public, Salem Corporation has decided to re-lay the roads damaged due to the implementation of scheme works and where the works are over. The Corporation has identified damaged roads at Kondalampatti, Ammapet, Hasthampatti, and Suramangalam zones. The tender process is on, say the officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.