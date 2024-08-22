GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Damaged roads at 648 places in Salem Corporation to be re-laid at ₹36.55 crore

Published - August 22, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
The severely damaged severely Greenways Road near Fairlands in Salem.

The severely damaged severely Greenways Road near Fairlands in Salem. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Salem Corporation has decided to re-lay 648 roads (92.43 km) damaged during the implementation of underground drainage (UGD) works and other scheme works in the city before the onset of the north east monsoon.

These roads would be re-laid at ₹36.55 crore, including ₹31.70 crore from the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF) for 2024–25. The aim was to complete the works by the end of next month, said officials of the Corporation.

The UGD works are going on in Salem city for more than 10 years. Roads were also dug up for laying drinking water pipelines. As works were carried out in phases, the roads are damaged in several places and during rainy days, it becomes difficult for the public to use the roads. In many places, damaged roads lead to accidents. In some places, roads are damaged due to heavy rain in the past few weeks. Though the civic body tried to lay roads, it could not do so as the works continued under some of the schemes.

Following demands from the public, Salem Corporation has decided to re-lay the roads damaged due to the implementation of scheme works and where the works are over. The Corporation has identified damaged roads at Kondalampatti, Ammapet, Hasthampatti, and Suramangalam zones. The tender process is on, say the officials.

