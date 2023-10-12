Damaged road poses risk to motorists in Coimbatore

October 12, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

“Come rains, roads get slippery. The ongoing underground drainage (UGD) work has made it worse. Monsoon is not the right time to take up any kind of roadwork, especially in central areas,” said L. Govindan, a resident of Coimbatore city who travels to work via Avinashi Road, which is currently being dug up to lay the UGD system.

The 1.3 km stretch of Avinashi Road between The Zone by Park Hotel and Huzur Road is maintained by the Highways Department and remains busy throughout the day as it is an arterial road in the city. Apart from UGD work, a ramp is also under construction as part of the flyover project.

However, since the UGD works began in September this year, motorists have been raising concerns about the condition of the road which has become narrower and hard to navigate. “The road is narrow and big trucks and buses pass through it. This make it difficult for two-wheelers to get through the road,” said a teacher working in a school located on the road.

“It is dangerous to go by two-wheeler on the road in the mornings so I have been sending my child to school by autorickshaw. We hope the road is relaid soon,” said K. Lillian, a parent.

Motorists trespass the tape barrier installed by the Corporation to demarcate the area as a ‘No-Go’ zone.

“It is the responsibility of citizens to follow rules and go carefully. We have put up sufficient tapes to ensure the zone is marked but some motorists continue to break rules. The project will end in six months time. We will soon put up other barriers for safety,” said B. Prabhakan, assistant executive engineer, central zone.

