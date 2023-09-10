HamberMenu
Damaged road at Ammapet poses threat to motorists in Salem

September 10, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Gravel lying on Ammapet Main Road posing a threat to two-wheeler riders in Salem.

Gravel lying on Ammapet Main Road posing a threat to two-wheeler riders in Salem. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The rain that lashed Salem city for the last few days has damaged the main road at Ammapet that was laid temporarily for the Aadi festival. The road has again turned risky for motorists.

For the last three years, underground drainage (UGD) works are going on in various streets in Ammapet locality. Last year, the Ammapet road was dug as part of the UGD work. As the work was progressing slowly, the residents called for measures to expedite it as the Aadi Mariamman temple festival was to be held.

At the council meetings, the AIADMK and DMK councillors also called for early completion of the UGD works before the festival.

Following this, the Salem Corporation carried out patch works in and around the two Mariamman temples in Ammapet last month. However, they were damaged due to continuous rain for the past few days.

A. Sukumar, a resident of Ammapet, said that due to the rain, the blue metal stones are spread across the road. As rainwater stagnates in the potholes, commuters are struggling to drive past the stretch and many have met with accidents.

On Saturday, the Salem Corporation workers again put concrete mix in the potholes. But since the roads are wet following the rain, the concrete mix has washed away. Now, the stones are posing more threat to two-wheeler riders, Mr. Sukumar added.

Corporation sources said that Mayor A. Ramachandran and Commissioner S. Balachander had instructed the officials concerned to complete the UGD works on Ammapet Main Road soon. The road will be re-laid shortly, officials added.

