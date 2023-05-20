Damaged pipeline at Edayarpalayam in Coimbatore will be ready by Monday: TWAD Board

May 20, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The water supply pipeline that was damaged recently in Edayarpalayam will be repaired by Monday, according to officials.

The pipeline lies in Ward 35 of the Corporation in Edayarpalayam on a road that connects Thadagam-Anaikatti Road with Maruthamalai Road.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap with Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila and officials concerned inspected the works on Friday.

Though the pipeline was damaged this week, water distribution has been blocked for a few weeks now due to the road works being carried out by the State Highways in Ward 35, said Rajesh Venugopal, Assistant Engineer for Water Supply for the ward under the West Zone of the Corporation.

In this ward, the State Highways is laying roads, Indian Oil Corporation Limited is setting up gas pipelines and the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board is installing feeder main pipelines, he said.

“This is the main feeder pipeline for many added areas. The pipeline was not placed deeper in this road,” he added.

The Corporation has recommended to the board for a new permanent line in the ward so that there are no further water supply disruptions even as other works go on, he said.

An official in the TWAD Board said that the feeder main pipes could not be placed deeper since electricity lines were running below these. “The 2-km-long pipe was broken at the 200-metre limit on May 18. The repair works are being undertaken by the board. The Corporation has also sought an alternative pipeline in the locality. TWAD Board officials are preparing an estimate for the same and the plans will be prepared soon,” he said.