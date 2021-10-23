Damaged housing board tenements to be rebuilt in two years, says Minister

Chief Minister is holding a meeting on October 28 during which funds will be sought: Muthusamy

Steps have been taken to rebuild the 50 tenements constructed by Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) that were found to be fully damaged, in two years, said Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy here on Saturday.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate, the Minister said 195 tenements in the State, both rented and sold, were found to be in a damaged condition and steps were taken to repair them. “The Chief Minister is holding a meeting on October 28 during which funds will be sought for demolition and rebuilding of tenements,” he added.

To a question on whether another opportunity would be given for regularisation of unapproved plots and layouts, the Minister said many opportunities were given already. “But regularisation should be done within the time frame stipulated by the government. It is not to harass anyone, but to help people,” he said and added that a decision on extending the time period of regularisation would be announced.

Mr. Muthusamy said steps would be taken to construct a multi-level parking lot in the Corporation limits. “The underground parking system planned at the bus stand terminal will accommodate vehicles to cater to the needs for the next 30 years,” he added. About the 12-feet pedestrian pathways created on smart roads, including the road at Periyar Nagar, the Minister said discussion was on with the Corporation to utilise the space.

Earlier, the Minister along with Collector H. Krishnanunni and Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 1.72 crore to 186 beneficiaries.

Also, they conducted samuthaya valaikappu (community baby shower) for five pregnant women and handed over the ‘seer’ comprising turmeric, glass bangles and other items to them.

Two children, who lost both their parents to COVID-19, were given fixed deposits for ₹ 10 lakh each. Also, 39 children, who had lost one of their parents, were given fixed deposits to the tune of ₹ 1.17 crore.