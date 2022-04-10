Damaged housing board quarters to be renovated across the State: Minister

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy speaking to tenements of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board unit at Kollapatty in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Minister for Housing S. Muthusamy said that steps have been taken to renovate housing board quarters that are in a dilapidated condition across the State.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Muthusamy said that about 60 out of 195 quarters across the State are in a dilapidated condition.

The government is considering to reconstruct them after demolishing the existing ones wherever required.

On collection of rental arrears, he said certain confusions prevail and the government is considering setting up a committee, including a judicial officer to provide recommendations in this regard. Necessary action would be taken based on the recommendations of the committee, he said.

The Minister along with District Collector S. Karmegham, Salem Corporation Mayor A .Ramanchandran, Deputy Mayor M.Sharadha Devi, MLAs inspected the housing board quarters at various places. They visited the quarters in Sankari. Measures would also be taken to repair conservancy quarters at Sankari.,he said.

He said that the government is considering to sell 114 houses at Ayyamperumalpatti. As many as 658 houses at Ayyanthirumalikai and 96 houses near the Collector’s camp office are in a dilapidated condition and steps would be taken to repair the structures. The Collector has been advised to inspect whether housing board has constructed any building in water body near Shivadhapuram.

Mr.Muthusamy said that the housing board building near the Old Bus Stand will be reconstructed without affecting the existing occupants.