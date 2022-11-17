  Damage worth ₹15 crore caused by monsoon to be repaired in the Nilgiris

November 17, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Damage to public property from heavy rain sustained during the South-West monsoon in the Nilgiris is estimated to be nearly ₹15 crore.

In a press release, the district administration stated that the monsoon had caused damage to public infrastructure in Coonoor, Gudalur, and Nelliyalam municipalities. Based on the instructions of the Nilgiris MP, A. Raja and Forest Minister K. Ramachandran, estimates of the damage caused were calculated by various government departments.

In Coonoor, officials estimated that around ₹463.75 lakh needed to be spent on drains to prevent rainwater from stagnating among 30 such works. Meanwhile, in Gudalur, work on building walking paths and retaining walls are among 35 works that are estimated to cost around ₹663.67 lakh. In Nelliyalam, 17 works are to be undertaken at ₹384.60 lakh. In total, 82 such works are to be undertaken by the municipality, with work set to begin shortly, the district administration stated in a release.