Damage to roads caused by lorries operated by stone quarries irks local public in adjoining villages in Palladam

June 26, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

TIRUPPUR: The scale of damages caused by tipper lorries operated by stone quarries to the roads in adjoining villages,in Palladam block, is far higher than the amount collected from the quarries for rectification of the damages, according to local residents.

At the time of seeking consent, the quarry operators give an undertaking to the authorities that there is no habitation or village en route. But, frequent damages caused to the tar roads in Sukkampatti and other villages in the surroundings are a tell-tale evidence of the movement of the heavy-tonnage lorries carrying loads over and above the permitted level, according to public welfare organisations espousing the cause of affected people.

The quarry operators also have to given an assurance that no production or manufacturing is involved at the quarrying site. The rough stone liberated from the parent rock has to be taken to the crushers located away. But, it is seldom complied with, a social activist rued.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a double whammy for the people as they are continuously affected by the emission from loading, drilling and blasting activities at the quarries. Though the maximum permitted level is 20 tonnes, the tipper lorries with six to ten wheels have carrying capacity of 40 tonnes and more, he said, adding that the monitoring leaves much to be desired. The quarries are required to carry out mitigation measures to prevent dust and air propagation in to air through mist water spraying and wet drilling. But, these norms are given a go by, he added.

According to officials, there is indeed a necessity for a relook at the norms. For instance, the quarry operators have to give an undertakng that no new roads, rail or sea traffic is proposed during operation, the existing road will be utilised for transportation of the Rough stone. Hence, the utilisation of available roads passing through villages becomes inevitable.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.