Traffic disrupted for second day in rain-affected Valparai–Chalakudy road

Published - August 22, 2024 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The damaged portion of the Valparai - Chalakkudy Road in Coimbatore district.

The damaged portion of the Valparai - Chalakkudy Road in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Traffic along the scenic Valparai–Chalakudy Road was disrupted for the second consecutive day on Thursday as repairs continued on a damaged section of the road.

According to sources, a portion of the road caved in on Wednesday morning at Malakkaparai, located on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, which links Coimbatore and Thrissur districts.

In light of the damage, only two-wheelers, autorickshaws, and small four-wheel vehicles were permitted to use the road on Wednesday and Thursday. Trucks, vans, large tourist vehicles, and private buses were not allowed to pass.

Sources also reported that there were no inter-State bus services by either the Tamil Nadu or Kerala governments on the Valparai–Chalakudy Road. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses operated only up to the Tamil Nadu border. A private bus operator, who normally runs two daily inter-State services on the route, was also affected.

Repairs continued into Thursday as the stretch is heavily used by tourists and vehicles associated with the tea estates.

