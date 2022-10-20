Damage to properties in Hosur following heavy rain

The Hindu Bureau HOSUR
October 20, 2022 19:11 IST

 Heavy rain in Thally unleashed havoc with the felling of electric poles, and a road and a bridge were washed off here in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Two lakes in Kelamangalam breached in the heavy rain that started on Wednesday night and continued until dawn on Thursday.

The lakes in Osapuram and Chettipalli villages of Kelamangalam breached due to heavy rains. The water stored in the lakes drained out as run off inundating hoses in Kalaignar Nagar.

The rain had also caused damage to electricity poles, with local people reporting that a pole felled following the rain in Kelamangalam. In many blocks of Thally, extensive damage to houses were also reported.

DHARMAPURI

Panjapalli-Chinnar dam in Palacodde in Dharmapuri crossed its safety threshold forcing the authorities to release the entire water through the shutters of the dam on Thursday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The dam’s three shutters were opened to release over 28,000 cusecs of water causing flooding along the Chinnar river’s water way.

The rainwater from Thally, Anchetty, Denkanikottai and surrounding areas in Krishnagiri feeds into the lakes around Chinnar, which had breached from the excess rains. The water level had consequently risen in Panjapalli above the reservoir’s safety threshold.

Following this, the Public Works Department released over 28,000 cusecs of water. It has issued a flood alert to villages along the banks of Chinnar.

