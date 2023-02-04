ADVERTISEMENT

Dalit youth taken into Periya Mariamman temple at Thirumalaigiri

February 04, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Dalit youth at the Periya Mariamman temple at Thirumalaigiri near Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A section of Dalit youth were taken into the Periya Mariamman temple at Thirumalaigiri in a rally by Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) on Saturday. A special puja was also performed on the occasion.

Recently, a video went viral in social media in which the Thirumalaigiri panchayat president, T. Manickam of DMK, verbally abused and threatened a Dalit youth S. Praveenkumar for entering near the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The DMK high command suspended Mr. Manickam from all party posts, including primary membership of the party.

The Steel Plant police registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Indian Penal Code and arrested the panchayat president, and remanded him. On Friday, with the support of the Salem district administration, Dalit people went to the temple and offered prayers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

N. Praveen Kumar, secretary of the Salem urban north CPI( M), said that without informing the media or activists, the district administration took some Dalits to the temple on Friday. “When we spoke with the Dalits in the village, we found that the senior citizens were reluctant to visit the temple. We persuaded the youth and brought them to the temple”.

The TNUEF state deputy general secretary, U.K. Sivagnanam, said that in many places in Tamil Nadu still Dalits are not allowed into the temple. “So to create awareness among Dalit people, we are conducting these types of temple entry events,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US