Dalit youth taken into Periya Mariamman temple at Thirumalaigiri

February 04, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

A section of Dalit youth were taken into the Periya Mariamman temple at Thirumalaigiri in a rally by Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) on Saturday. A special puja was also performed on the occasion.

Recently, a video went viral in social media in which the Thirumalaigiri panchayat president, T. Manickam of DMK, verbally abused and threatened a Dalit youth S. Praveenkumar for entering near the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The DMK high command suspended Mr. Manickam from all party posts, including primary membership of the party.

The Steel Plant police registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Indian Penal Code and arrested the panchayat president, and remanded him. On Friday, with the support of the Salem district administration, Dalit people went to the temple and offered prayers.

N. Praveen Kumar, secretary of the Salem urban north CPI( M), said that without informing the media or activists, the district administration took some Dalits to the temple on Friday. “When we spoke with the Dalits in the village, we found that the senior citizens were reluctant to visit the temple. We persuaded the youth and brought them to the temple”.

The TNUEF state deputy general secretary, U.K. Sivagnanam, said that in many places in Tamil Nadu still Dalits are not allowed into the temple. “So to create awareness among Dalit people, we are conducting these types of temple entry events,” he said.