Dalit woman’s body buried amid objections by dominant caste members in Hosur

June 30, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel carrying the body of Lakshmamma for burial in Shoolagiri on Friday.

Police personnel carrying the body of Lakshmamma for burial in Shoolagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

A 68-year-old Dalit woman’s body that was denied a right of passage for burial in her ancestral village by members of dominant intermediate caste was carried by police personnel and buried with security in Shoolagiri on Friday.

Lakshmamma, wife Katirappa, who lived on the foothills of Shoolagiri died on Thursday and her body was to be buried in her ancestral village of Krishnapalayam. However, objections were raised both by the dominant community members of Krishnapalayam and also owners of lands abutting the path from the foothills to the village.

According to local sources, the traditional pathway was also encroached upon denying passage for Lakshmamma’s body.

Following this, relatives of Lakshmamma moved the body to Shoolagiri national highway protesting against the discrimination.

Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur visited the spot along with the DSP and the Block Development Officer. The body of Lakshmamma was carried by the police from the national highway to Krishnapalayam.

Lashmamma was buried in the evening, while police companies remained posted in the village.

