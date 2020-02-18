Dalit residents in Singanallur demand action against MLA

Dalit residents from Asthanthira Naicker Street in Singanallur petitioned District Collector K. Rajamani on Monday demanding action against Singanallur MLA N. Karthik for allegedly not taking steps to issue house site pattas to them.

In the petition submitted during the grievances redress day meeting, the residents said that 20 Dalit families were living on a poramboke land at Asthanthira Naicker Street for the past 70 years and they do not have electricity connection. They claimed that they voted for Mr. Karthik in 2016 after he promised them pattas. The petitioners requested Mr. Rajamani, who is also the District Election Officer, to initiate action against the MLA and to take steps to issue house site pattas.

Farmers demand power connections

Members of the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association petitioned Mr. Rajamani urging the State government to provide electricity connections to farmers within one year of submitting application.

The Association’s district unit president S. Palanisamy said that the State government should expedite electricity connections to those farmers who have set up borewells in their farms.

Residents oppose Tasmac outlet

Residents of Maniyakarar Nagar in Kottur, Pollachi taluk, petitioned District Collector on Monday opposing the proposed shifting of a Tasmac outlet from Anamalai taluk to their locality.

Local holiday sought

BJP Coimbatore Urban District president R. Nandhakumar petitioned Mr. Rajamani to declare March 4 as local holiday in view of Koniamman temple festival. He claimed that during the festival a large number of devotees from various parts of the district thronged the temple and it affected the daily life of city residents.