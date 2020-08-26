Dalit outfits stage protest demanding arrest of ruling party member in Coimbatore

Members of various Dalit and rationalist outfits staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk office on Wednesday demanding the arrest of an AIADMK man for allegedly using casteist slur against a Dalit woman panchayat president.

The Negamam police had registered a case against the ruling party member, Balasubramaniam, based on a complaint from the president of J. Krishnapuram Panchayat K. Saritha.

The protesters led by the general secretary of Adi Tamizhar Peravai, ‘Kovai’ Ravikumar, said though the police had registered a case under the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, they were yet to arrest Balasubramaniam.

Balasubramaniam, with the help of his party colleagues, continued to threaten and abuse Ms. Saritha, Mr. Ravikumar said and went on to add that the casteist forces in the Panchayat did not allow the woman to even use the panchayat president’s chair.

The protesters’ demands were that the police should immediately arrest Balasubramaniam, district administration should provide police protection to the woman and extend help to ensure that she functioned in a fearless environment.

The protesters left the venue by noon after the Coimbatore City Police said it had denied permission for the protest.

Mr. Ravikumar said over 50 members from Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, May 17 Movement, Tamizhar Vidiyal Katchi, Untouchability Eradication Front and a few others participated.