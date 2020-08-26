Dalit outfits stage protest demanding arrest of ruling party member in Coimbatore

Members of various Dalit and rationalist outfits staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk office on Wednesday demanding the arrest of an AIADMK man for allegedly using casteist slur against a Dalit woman panchayat president.
The Negamam police had registered a case against the ruling party member, Balasubramaniam, based on a complaint from the president of J. Krishnapuram Panchayat K. Saritha.
The protesters led by the general secretary of Adi Tamizhar Peravai, ‘Kovai’ Ravikumar, said though the police had registered a case under the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, they were yet to arrest Balasubramaniam.
Balasubramaniam, with the help of his party colleagues, continued to threaten and abuse Ms. Saritha, Mr. Ravikumar said and went on to add that the casteist forces in the Panchayat did not allow the woman to even use the panchayat president’s chair.
The protesters’ demands were that the police should immediately arrest Balasubramaniam, district administration should provide police protection to the woman and extend help to ensure that she functioned in a fearless environment.
The protesters left the venue by noon after the Coimbatore City Police said it had denied permission for the protest.
Mr. Ravikumar said over 50 members from Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, May 17 Movement, Tamizhar Vidiyal Katchi, Untouchability Eradication Front and a few others participated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath