Coimbatore

Dalit boy made to clean his faeces with own hands in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district

Google Maps image locates Pennagaram in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district.

Google Maps image locates Pennagaram in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district.  

The boy was spotted by a landowner, who pulled him up and forced him to clear the faeces with his hands. The man also hit him, according to the complaint filed by the boy’s father.

A 14-year-old Dalit boy was made to clean up his faeces from a field, after he was spotted defecating behind the bushes on the fringes of a patta land here in a village in Penngaram.

A case has been registered against the perpetrator based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father.

The boy from Kodarampatty village was made to clear the refuse with his hands.

According to the complainant Krishnamoorthy, his son had stepped into a nearby area under cover of an umbrella on a rainy evening on July 15 to defecate.

He was spotted by the owner of the land Rajashekhar, who pulled him up and forced him to clear the faeces with his hands. Rajashekhar also hit him, according to the complaint. The traumatised boy walked home and narrated the incident to his father.

Complaint

A complaint was lodged at the Pennagaram police station on the same evening.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemned the incident and demanded a case be registered.

On Friday, a case was registered against Rajashekar under Sections 323 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(1) of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015.

The accused is yet to be arrested.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2020 11:32:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/dalit-boy-made-to-clean-his-faeces-with-hands/article32118265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY