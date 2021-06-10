Coimbatore

Dak adalat

The divisional-level Dak Adalat of the Coimbatore postal division, which was scheduled to be held on June 25, will not be held in person, according to a press release.

Hence, complaints should be sent by post or email to Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division, Coimbatore - 641001 or docoimbatore.tn@indiapost.gov.in before June 22.

Contribution

Diamond and jewellery brand Kirtilals handed over 20 oxygen concentrators and health care kits to the Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday. Suraj Shantakumar, Director of Kirtilals, handed over oxygen concentrators and health care kits to Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian.

According to a press release, the company has distributed an immunity boosting kit along with preventive medicines to more than 10,000 families in different villages. The company has also contributed medical requirements to Primary Health Care Centres across south India. The company donated 3,000-plus packets of healthy millet foods at different locations.


