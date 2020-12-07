Coimbatore

Dak Adalat on December 11 in Coimbatore

The Department of Posts will conduct a divisional-level Dak Adalat on December 11 at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Good Shed Road, at 11 a.m.

A press release from the Department said complaints regarding money orders, registered and speed posts, insured articles would be taken up at the meeting. The complainant should present details such as article number, date and office of booking, full address of the sender and recipient.

