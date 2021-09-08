Dak Adalat in Coimbatore on September 17

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional level Dak Adalat at 11 a.m. on September 17 at the office of the Postmaster General, Western Region, Coimbatore, RS Puram Head Post Office campus.

Postal customers can send their complaints to the Assistant Director (BD and Est), office of the postmaster general, western region, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore - 641002. A divisional level Dak Adalat will be held on September 15 at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division, on Good Shed Road at 11 a.m. Grievances should be sent to Customer Care Centre, Office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division, Good Shed Road, Coimbatore - 641001.