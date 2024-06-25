GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dak Adalat at Head Post Office on July 10

Published - June 25, 2024 05:39 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Division-level Dak Adalat will be held on July 10 at the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices in Salem Head Post Office campus.

In a release, the postal department requested its customers to attend the Dak Adalat and submit their complaints to the Senior Superintendent through post so as to reach the office on or before July 5. The covers should be superscribed on the top as Dak Adalat case. The complaints should contain full details such as date and time of posting, full address of the sender and addressee, registered or consignment number with date and office of booking for money orders, VP, registered, insured, and speed post articles. If the complaint is about savings bank or postal life insurance, the complaint should contain the account numbers, PLI policy numbers, name and address of the depositor or insurant, name of the post office, details of recovery, and any reference to the postal department wherever available, the release said.

