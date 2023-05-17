ADVERTISEMENT

Dairy Minister inspects Aavin plant in Salem, flags off vehicle to sell ice cream

May 17, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - SALEM 

Minister T. Mano Thangaraj said steps were being taken to strengthen the services of Aavin, and also to ensure that quality products reached consumers at affordable prices

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj flagging off a vehicle to sell Aavin ice creams in Salem on Wednesday | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, T. Mano Thangaraj, on Wednesday, inspected the Aavin plant in Salem and also flagged off a vehicle to sell ice cream. 

The Minister inspected various units at the plant, and held discussions with officials. A refrigerated puf-insulated vehicle, purchased at a cost of ₹34 lakh, to sell Aavin ice creams was also flagged off. The Minister said that steps were being taken to strengthen the services of Aavin and also to ensure that quality products reached consumers at affordable prices.

Mr. Thangaraj said there were 30,500 milk producers’ cooperative societies in the State at which over 30,000 staff were serving. These societies have many lakhs of members and farmers, whose livelihood depended on milk and milk products. 

The Minister also said that the department serves the people directly and based on their opinion, schemes will be implemented. He also distributed cash awards to children of workers who had scored high marks in their school board examinations. 

N. Subbaiyan, Managing Director of Aavin and Commissioner of Milk and Dairy Development, Collector S. Karmegam, MP S.R. Parthiban, Corporation Commissioner A. Ramachandran, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul, Aavin General Manager C. Vijaybabu and other officials were present. 

