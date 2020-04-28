Daily wagers in containment area step out demanding relief

Residents of Anna Nagar near Thadagapatti, which is a containment area here, stepped out of their houses and onto the streets in protest on Tuesday demanding better relief.

The residents, mostly daily wagers, requested the government to disburse more cash relief and provide them with other relief materials.

The residents said that they were mostly weavers, construction workers and others going for jobs for daily earnings. They demanded that the government increase relief measures announced for daily wagers like them.

R. Boopathi, a weaver, said: “We are jobless. We have no money also. We are inside in our houses for over a month. Our savings are over. We have cooperated with governments’ announcement to stay at home and did not work. But we are not able to make our ends meet. Without income, we are not able to get essentials or meet other expenses. We may die of hunger even before the disease [kills us].”

Another resident said that the ₹1,000 and other relief materials provided through ration shops were not sufficient. “A major part of the cash relief went for buying cooking gas cylinders. The mobile vehicles do not visit the containment zone nor do we have the means to get essentials now. The government should provide more relief for daily wagers,” he too demanded.

Most of residents have only one meal a day these days and suppress their hunger drinking water, they said.

Corporation officials said that vegetable and milk delivery vehicles were regularly delivering essentials.

Erode

Stating that essential commodities were not given to them, over 50 persons of Porkai Pandian Street, near Marapalam here, gathered on the street on Tuesday and urged the district administration to release their area from containment zone.

They said that most of them were workers and were left with no money to purchase essential commodities. Revenue officials and the police assured them to supply the essentials.

Also, people in the containment zone on Vaikal Road in Gobichettipalayam Municipality attempted to stage protest demanding to release their area from containment zone. They said they were in home quarantine for 27 days and no one had symptoms so far. Revenue officials and police personnel pacified them.

Likewise, people of Krishnampalayam demanded relief materials promised by their MLA K.S. Thennarasu (Erode East). Tahsildar Parimaladevi held talks with them and said that steps would be taken to provide relief materials to them.