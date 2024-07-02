GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily wage worker stabbed to death with liquor bottle

Published - July 02, 2024 06:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old daily wage worker was reportedly stabbed to death with a liquor bottle and his body was found dumped in bushes here on Tuesday.

Murali, a resident of Karuppanasamy Kovil Street, who worked as a tile fixer, did not return home after going to work on June 30, and all search efforts by his wife Nithyasri to trace him failed.

In the morning, residents of the Railway Colony quarters near Shastri Nagar found a bad odour emanating from a nearby bush and found a body. Erode South police arrived at the spot and identified the body as that of Murali. Police found a deep stab injury on the neck and a liquor bottle near the body. The body was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem. Police said they are reviewing CCTV footage in the area to identify the accused in the case.

