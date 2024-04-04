GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily mixed waste collection drops by 40% in Coimbatore

Sanitation supervisors have been documenting households that fail to adhere to waste segregation guidelines on a daily basis; the Corporation has announced plans to introduce fines for non-compliance

April 04, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The civic body has also put up 16 sign boards across the city, urging residents to refrain from littering on roadside.

The civic body has also put up 16 sign boards across the city, urging residents to refrain from littering on roadside. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The waste management landscape in Coimbatore city has shown signs of improvement, with data revealing a 40% decrease in daily mixed waste collection since January 2024.

According to recent statistics provided by Coimbatore Corporation, the average daily collection of wet waste from the city’s south, north, central, and west zones stands at approximately 430 tonnes, while dry waste hovers around 75 tonnes per day for the same areas.

Notably, the daily collection of mixed waste has now totals around 70 tonnes per day for all four zones combined, as compared to 150 tonnes per day until January this year.

“This indicates an increase in source segregation practices among residents, who have been responding well to various campaigns conducted by resident associations and the civic body about waste segregation,” a sanitation official of the civic body said.

Additionally, sanitation supervisors have been documenting households that fail to adhere to waste segregation guidelines on a daily basis. Leveraging this data, the Corporation has announced plans to introduce fines for non-compliance, ranging from ₹100 to ₹1,000 per household.

Speaking about the fine, a senior Corporation official emphasised the need for collective action, stating, “Effective waste management is a shared responsibility, and every citizen plays a vital role in preserving our environment. With the introduction of fines, we hope that residents adhere to the city’s waste management rules. We will be implementing this once all zones submit data on households that are in violation of waste segregation norms.”

The civic body has also put up 16 sign boards across the city, warning residents about littering on streets and roadsides.

