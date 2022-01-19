Daily COVID-19 caseload crosses 3,000 mark in Coimbatore district

Tiruppur district sees 756 fresh cases and the Nilgiris 224 cases

The daily caseload of COVID-19 crossed the 3,000 mark in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The district reported 3,082 new cases on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 2,000 mark. There were 2,228 new cases on Tuesday.

The Health Department said that 955 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday and the district had 13,728 active cases.

An 82-year-old woman from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 on January 17, taking the district’s toll to 2,537.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 22 % on Tuesday.

After a decline in the daily caseload for three consecutive days, Tiruppur district witnessed a surge in cases on Wednesday as 756 new cases were reported.

Having reported 667 cases on Saturday, the caseload declined on the subsequent days with 619 fresh cases on Sunday, 605 cases on Monday and 517 cases on Tuesday.

The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the district’s toll remained at 1,033. The district had a total of 3,918 active cases and 269 persons recovered on Wednesday.

In the Nilgiris, 224 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district so far stood at 36,702. The number of deaths increased from 221 to 222 on Wednesday, while 1,674 people were under treatment.