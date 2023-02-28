ADVERTISEMENT

Daily commuters to Tiruppur and Erode seek resumption of stoppages at Singanallur and Irugur railway stations

February 28, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of people who used to commute daily to Tirupur and Erode in passenger trains prior to COVID 19 lockdown are eagerly anticipating a positive response from the Railways for resumption of stoppages of trains at Singanallur and Irugur stations.

These stoppages were cancelled in the post-COVID phase, putting these passengers in difficulties. The people who used to travel in these trains are now required to shell out nearly ₹ 150 a day for to-and-fro expenses towards bus travel. The hassle is that they have to change two or three buses. “It is a daily ordeal for the office-goers and labourers, especially women, who are required to spend a large chunk of their salary on the bus fares,” says Ganesan of Vellalore, who had been patronising the passenger trains in these sectors for over 15 years.

The travelling public have made several representations to the Southern Railway seeking resumption of the stoppages for the benefit of as many as 1,000 passengers including about 200 women.

The Divisional Railway authorities are learnt to have assured Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan that the demand of the passengers will be given a consideration.

The Railway authorities are learnt to have earlier conveyed to Mr. Natarajan that the stoppages at these two places had to be cancelled after conversion of the passenger trains into express trains.

“On behalf of the passengers, I have voiced the need for a memu train between Coimbatore and Tirupur and if possible up to Erode in light of the stand taken by the Railways,” Mr. Natarajan said.

